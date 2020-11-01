Two drivers under investigation for impairment in Kansas City crash with serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that happened late Saturday night on the outskirts of Kansas City’s Northeast neighborhood. Kansas City police say both drivers in this two-vehicle crash are under investigation for impairment, three children weren’t wearing seat belts in one of the vehicles.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. at N. Belmont and N. Chouteau Trafficway. Crash investigators say that the driver of a blue Mitsubishi Outlander was headed north on N. Belmont when they crossed over the center line and struck a grey Chevrolet Malibu Maxx head-on. The crash report said the three unrestrained children were in the Outlander.

Relatives went to the crash scene and took a 3-year-old, 9-year-old and 12-year-old to a hospital with unspecified injuries, the driver wasn’t hurt and refused medical care at the scene.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Malibu Maxx were wearing seat belts and both were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

