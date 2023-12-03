KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City police have reported that two lives were taken in an Interstate 70 crash Sunday morning.

Around 7:10 a.m., officers reported the crash scene near the Manchester Trafficway exit and confirmed that two died in the collision.

According to police, a red Jetta Volkswagen was being driven east at a high rate when it struck the rear end of a gray Jeep Laredo traveling eastbound on I-70.

The Jetta rolled several times once it hit the Jeep, ejecting the driver and sole passenger from the car, which killed them.

They were not wearing seatbelts, according to authorities.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital without serious injuries and is in stable condition, according to KCPD.

All lanes going east on I-70 were closed to traffic at the Manchester exit for about two hours. The highway has since been reopened.