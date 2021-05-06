Two homicide victims identified after five shootings in 10 hours in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified two men killed Wednesday night in separate shootings in Kansas City.

Marc A. Davis II was shot and killed outside a business on Blue Parkway.

Police were called to the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. at a shopping center in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Davis in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said a fight appears to have started inside one of the businesses there. Multiple shots were fired.

Less than an hour after that, another shooting was reported in the 11100 block of Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Elijaah Boston unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound. Boston was declared dead at the scene.

These are just two shootings under investigation from a 10-hour period, starting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Two separate shootings were also reported near 13th and Benton just after 8 p.m. One person had critical injuries, and another had non-life threatening injuries.

Then early Thursday morning, police responded to a shooting at 85th and Euclid where they found a victim outside of a residence who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital.

About an hour later, just before 6 a.m., KCPD was called to meet the fire department at 81st and Indiana, where they were responding to a white truck on fire with possible human remains inside.

Officers found a body and have since opened a death investigation. As of Thursday afternoon, police say they are not calling this a homicide, but they aren’t ruling it out yet. The person found in the burning vehicle has not been identified.

Police ask anyone with information in any of these cases to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477). All tips are anonymous, and there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the homicide cases.