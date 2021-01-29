Two hospitalized after fire heavily damages east Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The smell of smoke still lingers in one east Kansas City neighborhood.

Two people are in the hospital after firefighters rescued them from a home at 27th and Askew Friday afternoon. They both needed attention for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Kansas City Fire Department Assistant Chief Jimmy Walker said both of those people are women, and both were found unconscious in the home when firefighters arrived just after noon. Walker said four people live in the home, but the other two weren’t home at the time.

“Anytime there’s a civilian injury, we’re going to treat it just in case something goes south so we can preserve as much evidence,” Walker said.

First responders crowded into a tight street at 27th and Askew, knowing the tight arrangement of houses don’t provide a lot of space to operate. Walker said his crew worked quickly, knowing this fire provided opportunity for flames to move from one home to another if the fire wasn’t doused quickly.

“We did a great job. The structure to the north suffered minor damage. That’s because our crews know what they’re doing. They’ll get in there and start to knock down that fire, and hit that exposure as they’re going in. We’ve got lines on that to keep it from burning ’til we get the fire in check,” he said.

Walker said firefighters see a lot of blazes at houses during the winter months, especially in east Kansas City where there are vacant homes used by squatters. He said his crews have to approach those fires as if the homes are occupied — for everyone’s safety.