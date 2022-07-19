KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said two people were shot at an auto body shop near East 31st Street and Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon.

Kansas City police say one person has critical injuries, while the other has non-life threatening wounds.

We don’t have details about the suspected shooter, or further details about the people struck. FOX4 will update this story with more information as its confirmed.

This is developing news and FOX4 will keep you updated.

