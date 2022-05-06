KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Myrtle Avenue at about 4:44 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting and found one of two victims in front of a home.

That victim was taken to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

The second victim was found a block away in the 5500 bock of Myrtle Avenue and refused treatment for a graze wound.

KCPD continue to investigate the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

