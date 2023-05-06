KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash near 83rd and Blue Ridge.

A red Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on 83rd Street at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the stop sign before entering the intersection and striking a black Nissan Altima that was traveling northbound on Blue Ridge.

The driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Nissan was also transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Both drivers are in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.