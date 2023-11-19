KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash near North Chouteau Trafficway on Sunday afternoon.

Investigations showed that a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pick-up was traveling southbound on Chouteau when they crossed over the double yellow line and hit a white Hyundai Accent headed northbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the collision.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. They are both in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and includes suspected impairment.