KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have serious injuries following a double shooting in Kansas City Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of E. 68th and Bellefontaine Avenue.

When Kansas City police officers arrived on scene they found a shooting victim in the front yard of a house. A second shooting victim was found in the area of E. 68th and Agnes Avenue.

Both victims were taken to Research Medical Center in critical condition, according to KCPD.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene, looking for evidence and to speak with witnesses to learn what may have led to the shootings.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.