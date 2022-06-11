INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning.

Investigators said the crash happened around 10:00 a.m. on eastbound 40 Highway at 35th and Terrance when a 2009 Ford Explorer struck a 2011 Chevrolet Camero that had stopped on the roadway.

After the Camero was struck, the vehicle was pushed into traffic and collided with a 2004 Toyota Camry.

The drivers of the Ford Explorer and Toyota Camry were transported to local hospitals and treated for minor injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Chevrolet Camero were transported to a local hospital and treated for severe, life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still an ongoing investigation.

