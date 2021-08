KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two vehicle crash on Holmes Road and 147th Street sent two drivers to the hospital with critical injuries Monday morning.

According to KCPD, a tan Ford F150 going south on Holmes Road crossed the yellow center line and crashed head-on with a GMC Sierra traveling north.

The fire department had to extract both driver from their vehicles and they were taken to a local hospital.

Police say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.