KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near 44th & Prospect.

A black Subaru Outback was traveling south on Prospect when the vehicle drove off the roadway into a utility pole just before 44th Street.

The Subaru sheared the pole off and then flipped over onto its roof. Power was knocked out for several blocks which Evergy later restored.

The driver and the passenger were both taken to the hospital. The driver had critical injuries and the passenger received serious injuries.