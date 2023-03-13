KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday night following a two-vehicle crash involving a semi.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department reports the crash took place on northbound 71 Highway and 29th Street just before 7:15 p.m.

The driver of a Mini Cooper was speeding northbound on 71 Highway and struck the rear impact guard of a semi-truck’s trailer that was also traveling north.

The driver and a front seat passenger in the Mini Cooper were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to KCPD.

The driver and a passenger in the semi were uninjured.

The driver of the Mini Cooper is currently listed in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition, according to police.

All lanes of northbound 71 Highway were completely closed to traffic at 29th Street for about 90 minutes. The highway has since reopened.