KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured after a police car hit another vehicle Sunday morning in Kansas City.

Investigators said a marked police car had its red lights and sirens on around 9:17 a.m. while traveling eastbound on 75th Street.

When the police car entered the intersection at 75th and Oak Streets, it struck a black Honda Civic that was traveling northbound on Oak.

Both the officer and the Honda driver were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.