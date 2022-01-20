Two injured following shooting in Kansas City Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday night that injured two people.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. near E. 72nd Terrace and Cleveland Avenue.

Police tell FOX4 one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.