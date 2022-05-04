KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday evening that have left two people seriously injured.

The first shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. near Broadway Boulevard and Knickerbocker Place.

The second shooting was reported just a few blocks away at 36th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Both victims are reported to have injuries believed to be life-threatening.

It is unknown at this time if the shootings are connected, according to KCPD.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

