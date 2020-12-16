Driver flees crash near 84th and Blue Ridge, leaving two with serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A hit-and-run crash Wednesday night has left two people with serious injuries.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near 84th and Blue Ridge.

Police say the driver of a black Ford Explorer crossed the center line and hit a silver Chevy Cavalier head-on.

The driver of the Explorer got out of the vehicle and took off.

The 68-year-old driver of the Cavalier was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A pregnant female passenger in the suspect vehicle remained on the scene and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-874-8477.