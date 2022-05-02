KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is injured in a crash involving a stolen pickup truck in midtown.

Kansas City Police responded to the crash at 39th and Benton around midnight.

The driver of a stolen white GMC pickup was speeding at the time of the crash, ran a red light and hit an SUV, according to investigators.

After the collision, officers said the stolen pickup slammed into a pole.

Investigators said the driver of the stolen pickup is hospitalized with critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV is also hospitalized.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.