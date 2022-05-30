Raytown, Mo. — Officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. this evening in regards to a double shooting in Raytown.

The incident took place at 9007 E 74th St. Law enforcement says that two victims are in critical condition.

FOX4 will further update you as more details come along.

