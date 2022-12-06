KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon that injured two people.

Officers were called to the area of 93rd Street and Bales Drive around 1:30 p.m.

KCPD says one person has life-threatening injuries and another has non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

