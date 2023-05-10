OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a stabbing that injured two people Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the incident that occurred in the 8400 block of Farley. Officers located one of the victims who had been stabbed in the abdomen. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.

While at the hospital, officers learned there was another stabbing victim present that occurred at the same address. The victim was driven to the hospital by another person whose involvement is unknown.

The driver stated he went to the apartment he found one of the victims on the front steps bleeding out.

Investigators said both men should survive and are not looking for any other suspects. The investigation contuines.