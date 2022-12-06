CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two inmates that escaped from the county jail Monday.

Sergio Perez-Martinez, of Panorama City, California, and Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri, escaped Monday night and the sheriff’s department is currently working with the U.S. Marshals office in searching for the two inmates.

Martinez was being held for possession of dangerous drugs. Sparks was being held on money laundering charges.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

