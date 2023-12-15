KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’ve ever felt frustrated driving around the Kansas City area, specifically on the interstate, you’re not alone.

A new report from car manufacturer Volvo claims two of “America’s most loathed highways” run through the Kansas City region.

Volvo’s findings are based on survey results from more than 3,000 drivers. A research team then used these responses to rank 100 of the most-hated US highway commutes.

The report specifically lists one popular Missouri/Kansas highway and one major Kansas interstate, both of which coincidentally run through Kansas City and the surrounding metro.

According to Volvo, Interstate 70 and Interstate 35 ranked among the Top 100 “most loathed highways” in America.

I-35 in Kansas ranked 37th; Meanwhile I-70 on the Missouri side finished 53rd, and I-70 on the Kansas side ranked 98th.

Interstate 35

Interstate 35 in Kansas will take you from downtown Kansas City through the suburbs of Johnson County and beyond to Wichita and the state line.

Volvo notes the stretch of I-35 in the Kansas City area “often sees traffic delays.”

Interstate 70

Interstate 70 is the primary path between Missouri’s two biggest cities in St. Louis and Kansas City. Volvo says “this interstate often has traffic issues.”

FOX4 has previously reported about Missouri’s efforts to widen parts of I-70, taking it from two lanes to three lanes all the way from Blue Springs to suburban St. Louis.

It’s not much better on the Kansas side for drivers coming from Lawrence or Kansas City, Kansas.

“Especially near and through Kansas City, this interstate can become quite congested,” Volvo said.