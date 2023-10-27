WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman and child from Kansas City, Kansas, died in a crash on U.S. Highway 50 Friday morning.

(Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a Chevrolet Sonic westbound on the highway and crossed the centerline, hitting an eastbound semi on the south shoulder.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. in eastern Chase County, west of Emporia and south of Toledo.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office said the crash killed 29-year-old Maria Munoz Alonso and a juvenile.

The 53-year-old semi-driver from Lyons was not injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the crash with the assistance of Chase County.