Two Kansas City men charged in August deadly shooting of woman over a PlayStation 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri men are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Aug. 23, 2021 of a woman in an overturned vehicle on Independence Avenue.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Friday 18-year-old Keron Black faces second-degree murder, while 21-year-old Raynell S. Muldrew-Golston faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded on August 23, 2021 to Independence Avenue and Garfield Avenue, as well as Independence Avenue and The Paseo, just after 8 a.m. on a reported shooting and a vehicle crash.

The female driver, 27-year-old Randie Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene with wounds on her wrist and chest.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s ruled the incident as a homicide.

During the investigation, detectives found 9 mm shell casings in a parking lot at a gas station.

Detectives learned that Smith had posted a PlayStation 4 for sell on Facebook Marketplace and was meeting a potential buyer at the BP Gas Station on The Paseo.

Smith was on the phone with family during the crash.

Video surveillance showed Smith parking at the gas station and two men approaching her vehicle.

After Smith opened her door, she and one of the men began to struggle. At that time, the second man went to the passenger side, armed with a handgun, and fired into the front windshield.

Smith drove away but lost control, hitting a utility pole before overturning.

Detectives obtained Facebook messages to connect the suspects.

Black told Police that he knew they were planning on robbing Smith, while Muldrew-Golston told police he did something stupid because he was scared.

Prosecutors have requested bonds of $300,000 10% for Black and a $150,000 cash bond for Muldrew-Golston.