KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City police officers are injured following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. at Truman Road and Oak Street.

The Kansas City Police Department reports a two-person marked patrol vehicle was traveling northbound on Oak Street to a call with their lights and sirens on.

The police vehicle went into the intersection at a red light when it struck a black Subaru Crosstek that was traveling westbound on Truman Road. The KCPD vehicle and Subaru then struck a black Ford Explorer that was also traveling west on Truman.

The drivers of the Ford and Sabaru were both reported to have no injuries, according to police.

The two officers involved were taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. They are currently in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.