KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City police officers were injured while responding to an emergency around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

The officers were in a marked patrol car when a driver hit the car at US 71 Highway and Gregory. Investigators said the patrol car’s lights and sirens were on at the time of the crash.

The two officers and a 28-year-old woman in the other car were transported to hospitals. Police say none of their injuries are life-threatening.