KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City police officers are out of hospitals after suffering serious injuries in a crash Sunday night.

They were responding to a call when the driver of a Nissan Frontier collided with the officers’ car at 75th Street and Holmes Road around 11:15 p.m.

The department said doctors treated and released one of the officers Sunday night.

Doctors released the second officer Wednesday. The police department said his injuries are more severe and he faces a “long road to recovery.”

The officer just graduated from the police academy in 2022. He has served in the Metro Patrol Division for just over a year, according to the department.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

KCPD said traffic investigators will reconstruct and review the crash, as well as any evidence or video that relates to it and is available.

The investigation into the crash will take several weeks to a couple of months, according to the police department.