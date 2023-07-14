MASON, Mich. (KSNW) — Two Kansas high school clay target shooting teams have placed in the top five in the national tournament.

The 2023 USA High School Clay Target League National Championship was held July 5-10 in Mason, Michigan. A total of 240 high school teams took part in the team championships.

Though they did not take top honors, two Kansas high schools placed in the top five. Rock Creek High School, northwest of Manhattan in Pottawatomie County, placed second with 488 points, and Cedar Vale-Dexter High School, in Chautauqua County, came in fourth place with a score of 486.

In the individual championship, Aidan McKinney of Rock Creek High School took first place in the men’s championship, scoring 100. Michaela Baalmann of Bishop Caroll in Wichita placed ninth in the women’s with a score of 97.

For more information about the championship, visit the championship website.