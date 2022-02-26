WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Abel Molina, 31, and David Chandler, 63, the two men accused of murdering 30-year-old Blake Barnes with a pipe, made their appearances in court on Friday afternoon.

Both Molina and Chandler are charged with one count of second-degree murder. Their bonds have been set at $500,000.

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, Wichita police responded to an incident at a bridge near N Seneca St. and N McLean Blvd by the Mid-America All-Indian Museum around 6:45 p.m. where they found Barnes beaten. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

David Chandler

Abel Molina

Both Molina and Chandler were known to be homeless.

Officers spoke to a witness who directed them to a suspect and then said that another suspect was involved and had left on a bicycle before officers arrived.

Police said in a news release that Chandler was reported to have struck Barnes “several times with a metal pipe.” He was found and taken into custody while walking away from the scene.

Molina was found in the 400 block of N Seneca St., where he was taken into custody. They are next scheduled to appear in court on March 7 at 10:45 a.m.