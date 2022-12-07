LANSING, Kan. — Two Kansas prisoners will spend more time behind bars for crimes committed while housed at Lansing Correctional Facility.

A Leavenworth County judge sentenced Jeremy Volle, 35, to nearly two years in prison. According to court records, the additional time is for trying to receive methamphetamine within the prison.

Court documents show staff at the prison witnessed Volle trying to take the drugs from another person during visiting hours on January 13, 2019.

Volle was already serving a sentence for attempting to interfere with law enforcement officers out of Jackson County, Kansas.

Volle’s prison disciplinary record also shows he was previously convicted of trafficking contraband into the Lansing Correctional Facility in 2014.

In an unrelated case, a Leavenworth County judge sentenced Richard K. Curtis, 28, to an additional four years in prison for attempted aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat.

Court documents show that on Sept. 12, 2019, a staff member at Lansing Correctional Facility told Curtis to turn his hat around. Curtis then began arguing with the employee and tried to punch the staff member.

Curtis was already serving an 18-year sentence for a 2014 attempted second degree murder charge in Johnson County.

