KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two local athletes are prepping for the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics in Wichita soon.

When Malachi Ross and Brijhanna Epperson’s noses aren’t in a book, you can find the two National Champions in a boxing ring.



“I had about 80 fights with 10 losses and I’m an 8x National Champion,” Ross said.



Ross has dreams of going pro or to the Olympics.



“Just traveling and getting to know new people and just the experience,” said Ross.



Ross has been training since he was a little kid and at the age of 16, he’s already making tremendous strides with his dad by his side.



“We got chemistry together, so it just make the training easier,” said Ross.



He will be competing in the Junior Olympics for the fourth time.



“I’m an 8x time national champion,” Epperson said. “So, I’ve been to different states, been to different places.”



Epperson will be at the tournament too.

The 13-year-old will also have a special person by her side, her dad.



“You know we already have a bond, so having him as my coach, in my corner, he knows everything about me,” said Epperson.



This will be Epperson’s second run at the Junior Olympics.



Both athletes said they’re training often to win the upcoming tournament and studying their opponents.

