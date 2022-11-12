KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutors has charged two 26-year-old men in a Westport assault beating of a man and woman that occurred on Oct. 23.

Collin E. London and Daniel McQuarters face two counts of first-degree assaults.

According to court documents, Kansas City police were called to a disturbance call near Pennsylvania and found one victim bleeding from the head and unconscious, and the second victim was found unconscious that early morning around 3:16 a.m.

The victims later told police that they were walking along Pennsylvania Avenue when the two males started hitting one of the victims. The second suspect came up to the fight and pistol-whipped the man with a handgun.

One of the female victims stated she tried to stop the fight at the beginning when the male with the gun hit the male victim and told police she saw the man with the gun come over and she “was out.”

On Oct. 27. the police department was provided several videos of the incident that had been posted on social media.

In the video, investigators said the victims were walking to their vehicles after the clubs were closing and one of the suspects made inappropriate remarks to the woman and the male victim, and one of the suspects started to fight.

After the video was released, a man called the police about the incident and told police an employee follow the police department’s Twitter account and saw the video. He later identified the suspects and stated that both London and McQuarters were employees of the business.

