KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash sends two police officers and another driver to hospitals shortly before noon Friday.

Investigators said the officers were in a department-issued Ford Explorer at the time. They were traveling south on Prospect Avenue with lights and sirens activated as they drove through a red light.

The police department said a woman in a minivan traveling eastbound had the green light, but didn’t yield for the emergency vehicles. She hit the right side of the police SUV.

The two officers and the driver of the minivan are recovering from their injuries. The police department said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.