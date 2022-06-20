KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar will temporarily close two stops Tuesday morning.

The KC Streetcar Library Northbound and Southbound Stops will close Tuesday, June 21, so crews can paint the shelter frames.

The Streetcar Authority hopes work is complete and the stops are reopened by early afternoon.

Riders who normally catch the streetcar at the Library stop are asked to use either the Metro Center stops or the North Loop stops. These two stops are two to three blocks away from the Library stops.

The sidewalk behind both stations will remain open during the maintenance work.

Crews will preform the same work on other streetcar stop shelters throughout the summer.

If your stop is closed, the streetcar asks that you walk to the next one and take it from there. The Streetcar Authority said it will only close stops when necessary and will reopen them as quickly as possible.

