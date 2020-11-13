Two KCK brothers charged in federal hitmen-for-hire sting with ATF, police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two Kansas City, Kansas, brothers are facing federal charges for allegedly offering to kill a man for $10,000 and make it look like a robbery, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Friday.

Miguel A. Pizarro, 20, and Brian Pizarro, 19, have been charged with traveling from Kansas to Missouri to carry out a contract killing.

The brothers planned to shoot the victim with an AR-15 rifle and then steal his billfold, according to an affidavit from an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force.

But what the Pizarro brothers didn’t know is that they were part of an undercover sting operation with federal agents and a KCK Police Department detective.

Court documents say they began investigating in June when the brothers arranged a series of meetings with undercover investigators who were able to buy guns, including a .40-caliber Glock pistol, a Smith and Wesson .45-caliber pistol, an HS Produkt .45-caliber pistol and a Glock 9 mm pistol.

Prosecutors said during one of the meetings, Miguel Pizarro said he was selling a “dirty” gun.

In other meetings, the Pizarro brothers admitted they were involved in two separate KCK homicides. Ballistic testing matched shell casings from a local homicide with one of the guns the undercover investigator bought.

Later, the under agent asked Miguel Pizarro if he knew someone he trusted for a possible job, and the KCK man said he trusted his brother, prosecutors say.

According to a statement from McAllister, Brian Pizarro was a known F-13 gang member.

The ATF agent undercover told the brothers he needed someone to perform an execution and make it look like a robbery, and the Pizarros said they could do it, prosecutors said.

The agent told them the hit would be in Springfield, Missouri, and the brothers allegedly said they would charge $10,000 for the job.

On Nov. 9, the brothers were arrested in Springfield when they arrived in the city armed to carry out the victim, prosecutors say.

If convicted, the Pizarro brothers could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

“These allegations are deeply disturbing,” McAllister said in a statement. “The price of a man’s life is set at $10,000. A would-be hitman offers a description of a previous killing as his credentials for the job. The defendants don’t even ask why the victim is to be killed.”