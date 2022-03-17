KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two Kansas City, Kansas based Head Start programs received over $4 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.

“It’s a proven fact – children in Head Start programs are healthier, have better social skills, and are more likely to graduate high school and achieve further education,” Representative Sharice Davids (D – Kansas) said.

Kansas City Kansas Public School’s (KCKPS) Successful Beginnings Head Start: $2,447,671

The Family Conservancy (TFC) Head Start: $1,666,073

The Successful Beginnings Head Start program at KCKPS serves over 500 children, helping with meals and bus transportation.

The Family Conservancy Head Start program was awarded a grant in 2019 to aid in the Early Head Start -Child Care partnerships to enroll students through age 5.

“The first five years of a child’s life represent a critical and unrivaled period of growth and development,” Paula Neth, The Family Conservancy President and CEO, said. “During this time, they develop cognitive, physical and social-emotional skills that form the foundation for future learning. With this funding, we can continue our work to ensure those foundations are strong and stable for hundreds of Wyandotte County children.”

