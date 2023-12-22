KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans are gearing up for Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at noon. One unique thing they’ll be able to do is buy Donna Kelce’s famous chocolate chip cookies.

A 17-year-old that could benefit from those proceeds is Jori Martinez, the Fabrication Tech Assistant for MINDDRIVE, a nonprofit that offers after school programs for students in the city.

Martinez is running the wiring for a 1969 Chevelle SS at Operation Breakthrough’s Ignition Lab, so it can be converted to an electric engine. Martinez says Travis Kelce is one of the biggest partners in that car right now.

“His partnership ensures that we have the parts and equipment needed in order to do the things that we need to do,” Martinez said in an interview with FOX4 Friday.

Monday, Travis’ partnership with Operation Breakthrough will become even stronger as Mama Kelce sells her cookies at the Chiefs game. All the proceeds will go to Operation Breakthrough, where the car Martinez is wiring is housed. MINDDRIVE and Operation Breakthrough are partners.

“Well, my guess is we’ll spend it here in the Ignition Lab,” Operation Breakthrough CEO Mary Esselman said in an interview with FOX4 Friday when asked how she thinks her entity will spend the money they make from the proceeds.

“This is a program that Travis Kelce helped us kick off. He bought the building and the land and helped us fundraise, so that we could provide workforce development and entrepreneurship for teens.”

As an intern for MINDDRIVE, Martinez mentors younger kids after school. Doing this allows him to have a positive impact on people who come from low-income communities like his.

“I get to connect with them with personal issues,” Martinez said. “I get to connect with them the way… the struggles that they had to go through when growing up, and I’ve been in a position myself where I have experienced a lot of things and been able to do a lot of good things, and just to be able to use all that experience and knowledge to be able to help the people around me to do better and to get them out of the life that they want to get away from makes me feel really good.”

The program Martinez is a part of helps kids find the right career path after school.

“That’s why projects like this and doing stuff like this with partnerships like Travis Kelce are really important to me and the organization, because it ensures for a better life,” he continued.

“It ensures new opportunities, new knowledge, and exposure that students need like myself to be able to become a better person. Without stuff like this and without mentors like Travis, we don’t know anything better than gang violence and drug abuse because that’s all that we are surrounded by.”

Kelce’s cookies will be sold at the Kingdom Lounge Monday, which is at Section 136 of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.