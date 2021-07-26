Two killed after vehicle strikes cow in southwest Kansas

WINONA, Kan. — Two people are dead after they vehicle they were in struck a cow early Monday morning in southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the incident took place around 3:30 a.m. on eastbound U.S. 40 Highway, just west of the K-25 junction.

The driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was heading east on U.S. 40 when he collided with a cow on the roadway.

KHP said the driver attempted to break to miss the cow and ended up swerving, going into a ditch and then rolling multiple times.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 45-year-old Raymond H. Kennedy, of Glendale, Arizona and 54-year-old Brenda G. Carrasco, of Peoria, Arizona. Both were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

