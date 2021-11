SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — Two people were killed Friday afternoon after a crash on 291 Highway in Jackson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sugar Creek police are investigating after the crash occurred on 291 Highway near Cement City Road at about 4:21 p.m.

At least two cars were involved.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

