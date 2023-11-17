KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police responded to a large crime scene on Thursday night where two men were found shot in parking lots of the Blue Ridge Crossing shopping center at 42nd and Sterling, both of them died.

KCPD says officers went to a shooting call at about 9:20 p.m. where they initially found one of the men unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital but died.

Officers found the other man a short distance away in another parking lot, he was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators say there were no reports of shots fired inside any of the businesses at the shopping center, and believe at least one of the victims was shot in one of the parking lots.

Currently there’s no suspect description and police didn’t say that anyone was in custody. If you know something that will help investigators figure out what happened, you’re asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043.