RAYTOWN, Mo. — Two people were killed following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Raytown, Missouri.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near E. 72nd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP says the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling north when she crossed the center line on the roadway and was struck by a Dodge Charger that was traveling south.

The crash closed southbound Blue Ridge Boulevard and both 71st Terrace and 72nd Street at Hunter Street until just before noon, according to the Raytown Police Department.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were both pronounced dead on the scene. They have been identified as 35-year-old Crystle Brown, of Belton, and 18-year-old Zeraieh Bland, of Kansas City, Missouri. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of the Charger was not reported to have injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.