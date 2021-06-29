Two killed in US 69 head-on crash south of Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Crawford County, Kansas.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 69, about 12 miles south of Fort Scott.

The Kansas Highway Patrol report says the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on U.S. 69 and the driver of a Ford F350 was traveling south.

The driver of the Toyota crossed the center line and struck the Ford head-on, according to the highway patrol. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 50-year-old David E. Ross, of Fort Scott. The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 63-year-old George Walter Danley, of Mapleton, Kansas. A 13-year-old male passenger in the Toyota was reported to have no injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

