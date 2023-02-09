KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the 5200 block of 28th Terrace for reported gunshots.

After arriving on scene officers discovered two victims, a woman and man, inside a vehicle. Police began life-saving measures on the woman. When emergency services arrived, both victims were pronounced dead.

No additional information on a potential suspect has been released. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.