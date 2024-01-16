LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two men are convicted for the 2021 shooting in Lawrence that left a 21-year-old Wichita man dead.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Javier Romero, of Lawrence, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and 21-year-old Andrel Spates Jr., of Lawrence, pleaded to voluntary manslaughter.

Charges stem from a shooting on Sept. 8, 2021, at an apartment in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street, just blocks away from the University of Kansas campus.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, Christian Willis, dead.

Romero is set to be sentenced on March 25 at 1:30 p.m. and Spates is set to be sentenced on April 10 at 3 p.m.