LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two schools in Lawrence have been evacuated after smoke was seen coming from the roof Tuesday morning.

According to the school district, Southwest Middle School and Sunflower Elementary school were evacuated as investigations into the smoke began.

The middle school was cleared to return to school after investigation into the smoke determined it came from the exhaust of the boiler. The elementary school will have a two-hour delayed start.

