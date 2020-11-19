Two Leavenworth County school districts sending all grades back to virtual learning

LANSING, Kan. — Two more school districts in Leavenworth County have voted to send all their students back to virtual learning as coronavirus cases climb.

Board members at another Leavenworth County district, however, recently voted to keep kids in their classrooms. As of Monday, Leavenworth County had a 16.9% positivity rate.

On Thursday, Lansing and Tonganoxie district leaders announced that after Thanksgiving break, all grade levels will transition to remote learning.

In a letter to parents, Lansing Superintendent Dan Wessel said COVID-19 cases in the county now exceeds the threshold for all three gating criteria the district uses. Like other schools, Lansing is also struggling with an increasing number of positive cases and quarantines, creating staffing problems.

Wessel said the earliest Lansing students could return is after Christmas break.

The district will continue to allow practices for winter sports and activities, but it is suspending any competitions for now.

In Tonganoxie, the district said the school board supported following its original reopening plan, which puts USD 464 in the “red” zone based on COVID-19 data in Leavenworth County.

All Tonganoxie students will transition to online learning after Thanksgiving break, and the district is targeting Jan. 5 for a possible return to classrooms.

Middle and high school students will be able to continue winter activities up until the day before Thanksgiving, but starting Nov. 30, all extra-curricular activities are suspended, the district said.

Lansing and Tonganoxie’s decisions come shortly after the Fort Leavenworth school district also announced Wednesday afternoon that it will return to remote learning after Thanksgiving break through Jan. 8.

But Leavenworth school district, separate from the Army base’s district, voted Wednesday night not to send kids back to remote learning.

In a special meeting, the school board voted unanimously to allow the superintendent to close a school due to insufficient staffing.

But the board rejected a motion 2-5 to return to virtual learning for the remainder of the semester. Classes and activities will continue in-person, the district said, with safety protocols in place.