Two Leavenworth women plead guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Two Leavenworth, Kansas women have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to court records, Jennifer Ruth Parks and Esther Schwemmer plead guilty on Sept. 28 for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Parks and Schwemmer were both arrested in April. The two women told the FBI they expected to participate in a peaceful protest supporting former President Donald Trump that day.

The two friends who travelled to Washington together are among dozens nationwide who have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol while Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

The FBI received a tip on Jan. 11 that Parks had participated in the insurrection. After interviewing the women, investigators used a photo one of the women provided to track down additional images of them inside the Capitol from security footage and police body cameras.

Records obtained pursuant to a search warrant indicate that Jennifer Parks cell phone was present inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: United States Department of Justice.)

Sentencing for Parks is set for Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. and sentencing for Schwemmer is set for Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. Schwemmer remains on personal recognizance, according to court documents.