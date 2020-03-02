Two local teens on mission to raise $75,000 for blood cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- While many high schoolers may be working on turning in their weekend assignment, Caleb Kmiecik and Brent Smith were putting the finishing touches on a very special project Sunday morning.

It's a fundraiser for blood cancer research.

"We're making progress. But it's definitely, it's not easy. It's been frustrating at times. But I'm optimistic," Kmiecik said.

So far, they've raised about $6,000. But their goal is $75,000. All of the money will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The boys are fundraising through two events this month.

They'll have a March Madness Bracket competition and a Dung Drop.

"Its a really unique event. It's going to be fun," Kmiecik said. "We'll have a grid of squares that people can buy their square and we're going to release the cow. Whichever square the cow poops in first, that person wins."

There's even incentives.

For the March Madness competition there will be three prizes for three different winners, a signed basketball from KU's men's team, 10 College World Series tickets plus gas, and four Royal's tickets, plus dinner.

"I'm really blessed that he chose me because the more I learned about this cause, the more I met people that are affected by cause, the more I saw this is an extremely good thing to do," Smith said.

Kmiecik was inspired to do this by a family friend, Emily Dumlar. She was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2013 and beat it -- thanks to a clinical trial funded by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Kmiecik asked his friend, Smith to join him on this campaign.

"It's really powerful for me because I've known Emily for a while," Kmiecik said. "She's super close with my mom. So, I don't think she'd be here today without LLS."

Now Kmiecik and Smith are hoping to make a big impact.

If you'd like to donate or sign up for one of their fundraisers, click or tap here.