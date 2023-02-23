ARCHIE, Mo. —Two men have been arrested after attempting to steal an ATM and leading Cass County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m. deputies received a call claiming two men were attempting to steal an ATM from a gas station in Archie, Missouri. Once on scene deputies located the suspects’ vehicle and a chase ensued.

The suspects sped along northbound I-49, before deputies stopped the vehicle using a grappler device just south of J Highway.

The two men then ran away from the vehicle in an unknown direction. A handgun and the stolen ATM were recovered from the vehicle.

At approximately 8 a.m. both suspects had been arrested and were taken to the Cass County Jail for processing.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.